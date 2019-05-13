Watch: AEW Confirms Two More Matches for Double or Nothing

The latest episode of Being The Elite on Monday continued All Elite Wrestling’s build to the upcoming Double or Nothing event, announcing two more matches for the card in Las Vegas.

The first match was a six-woman tag match — Aja Kong, Uka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura against Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe and Ryo Mizunami. The announcement gives Double or Nothing its second women’s match, as Britt Baker vs. Nula Rose vs. Kylie Rae was already announced.

The episode then closed out with the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) getting their wish of being pulled form the Casino Battle Royale. Instead the two will take on AEW’s newest signees, Angelico and Jack Evans.

American wrestling fans are likely already familiar with Evans and Angelico. Evans had multiple stints in Ring of Honor and TNA (Impact) Wrestling, while Angelico was part of a fan-favorite trios team alongside Ivelisse and Son of Havoc in Lucha Underground. As the tag team Los Gueros del Cielo (The Sky Blondes), the pair have won the AAA World Tag Team Championships on three occasions.

Old-school WWE fans will likely recognize Kong, as she competed for the World Wrestling Federation in the mid-90s as a top contender for Alundra Blayze’s WWF Women’s Championship. Blayze was supposed to face Kong at the 1996 Royal Rumble, but wound up appearing on WCW Monday Nitro instead and threw the Women’s Championship in the trash can.

AEW’s Double or Nothing will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25. The top matches on the show include Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Pac (WWE’s Neville) and Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes (formerly known as Goldust).

