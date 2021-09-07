AEW's New Console Game Footage Features Jungle Boy and Darby Allin

AEW held another episode of the 2.Show during All Out Fan Fest, and during the presentation, they revealed several interesting details about their current and upcoming games. They would go on to announce some updates for AEW Elite GM, including the fact that CM Punk is headed to the game in an upcoming batch of new content, and they announced a new plan for Twitch streaming, which Evil Uno introduced and will feature a host of AEW talent hopping onto the mic and on camera. The biggest reveal though was the new footage for the upcoming AEW console game, which featured Jungle Boy and Darby Allin.

Jungle Boy hopped onto the panel to watch the footage, and during it we got a look at his character model and an up-close look at the textures and gear. We also saw footage of Jungle Boy hitting the ring with all the AEW graphic overlays, including his win-loss record.

Then footage of played of a match between Jungle Boy and Darby Allin, and you could see Jungle Boy pulling off several favorite maneuvers and even a taunt about midway through. He also locked in a submission that made Allin tap, and you can watch the full clip in the video above.

The likenesses of Jungle Boy and Darby Allin are looking pretty stellar so far, though we didn't quite get a close-up of Allin to really see the details. That said, the animation from one maneuver to another looked solid, as did the transitions from strikes to submissions. The arena presentation looks a little sparse at the moment, but what is there feels right from Dynamite.

We should get a better sense of the animations and likenesses when AEW and Yukes start showing off full wrestler entrances for the roster, which are some of the most entertaining parts of wrestling game reveals, especially when they capture the charisma and fun of the stars they are looking to recreate.

Hopefully, we'll also get some details on the planned release date soon as well, in addition to which consoles the game will be releasing on, though it is assumed that it will be releasing for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

