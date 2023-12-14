AEW Dynamite: Continental Classic Night Seven Results

All Elite Wrestling's premiere tournament, the Continental Classic, entered its seventh night on Wednesday. The latest episode of AEW Dynamite was set up to be a massive night for the tournament, featuring a whopping four Continental Classic matches in a span of two hours. Wrestlers from both the Blue League and Gold League were in action on Wednesday, with Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley putting their undefeated streaks on the line in the main event.

While Dynamite has been largely focused on the Gold League of the Classic over the past few weeks, Wednesday's action began with a match in the Blue League. It was also the first of two matches on Dynamite featuring undefeated competitors. Brody King and Andrade El Idolo took on one another for sole control of the Blue League's top spot. The two unsurprisingly put on a brutal match, but it was ultimately El Idolo who took home the victory. He's the only undefeated competitor left in the Blue League, sitting atop the standings with nine points.

The second match of the night saw Jay Lethal taking on RUSH, attempting to get his first points of the tournament. RUSH had one victory coming into Wednesday night, beating Mark Briscoe for his only three points. Lethal did quite a lot of showboating after getting some momentum, clearly channeling Ric Flair, but RUSH put a stop to that by forcing his opponent to submit. Lethal remains winless after four matches in the Continental Classic.

Mark Briscoe also attempted to get his first points of the tournament on Wednesday night, going up against one of the Continental Classic favorites in "Switchblade" Jay White. Despite being in control for most of the match, Briscoe took yet another loss, thanks to a perfectly timed counter and Blade Runner from White.

Wednesday night's main event represented one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire tournament, as two of AEW's biggest stars went head to head in what promised to be a bloodbath. Swerve Strickland has been one of the hottest stars in the company this year, while Mox has often been the one keeping AEW moving forward. They're both known for violent, daring matches and Wednesday's bout certainly delivered. Not only that, but both men entered the match with nine points, each winning their first three matches in the tournament.

Moxley ended up taking home the victory in a controversial, last-second finish. He had both hands on Strickland's belt to keep him pinned, and it appeared Strickland had a shoulder up at the end of the count, but the win was given to Mox at the end of the episode.

Who Is in the Continental Classic?

The 12 competitors in the AEW Continental Classic were split into two groups: the Gold League and the Blue League. Each competitor will face all of the other wrestlers in their league during the group stage, earning three points for a win and one point for a draw (occurring if the 20-minute time limit is reached without a victor).

The Gold League consists of Swerve Strickland, Jay Lethal, Jon Moxley, Mark Briscoe, "Switchblade" Jay White, and RUSH. The competitors in the Blue League include Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Andrade El Idolo.