Veteran AEW Star Gives Update on Contract Status

All Elite Wrestling has passed the rookie years threshold. The young company broke onto the scene in 2019, boasting a day one roster that included Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, Pac, MJF, Chris Jericho, Joey Janela and others. All of those aforementioned names inked 3-5 year deals, ensuring that they would be with AEW for the long run. That said, those contracts still had expiration dates. The first batch of expirations came in early 2022, as both Rhodes and Janela departed AEW after the company failed to and elected to not re-sign them, respectively. While Jericho re-upped his deal, both the Bucks and MJF's statuses remain to be determined.

One veteran talent that is in AEW for the foreseeable future is Paul Wight. The heavyweight formerly known as Big Show joined the promotion in February 2021 as both a commentator and in-ring talent.

"I have a couple years left in AEW," Wight told Deuce and Mo. " [I] signed a nice healthy contract when I came over and I plan on making good on that contract in AEW for Tony Khan and myself."

Wight has spent the majority of his first two years in AEW at the announce table on AEW Dark: Elevation and has wrestled four matches thus far. His last bout came back in March 2022.

Wight's in-ring run hit a roadblock last year, as he underwent multiple medical procedures. Fortunately, Wight's squared circle readiness is almost back to top form.

"[I'm] working hard, training hard to get back in the ring, which will hopefully happen real soon," Wight continued. "I've had a hip replacement and just got a knee replacement done in August, which sounds like the end of an athlete's career, but modern technology, I'll tell you, I feel better joint-wise than I've felt the past 15 years. Now, it's about getting the muscle stronger and having a bit more fun."

That in-ring return could come in the form of a tag match with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. The basketball star had a showdown with the world's largest athlete at WWE WrestleMania 32, seemingly setting up a singles match that never materialized. Since then, Shaq has wrestled on one occasion in AEW, teaming with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

"I'm the man who beat Cody Rhodes. Whoever else wants it. Big Show?" Shaq said earlier this year. "Tell you what, Diamond Sheik and Shaq vs. Big Show and whoever else you want. Let's go, AEW."