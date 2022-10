AEW Signs ROH World Champion Chris Jericho to New Extension

Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho has signed a new contract extension with AEW. The promotion has started to secure some of its top stars over the last few weeks, with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley signing a five-year extension that runs through 2027. Similar to Moxley, Jericho's extension also increases his roles and responsibilities, where the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society will also serve as a producer and creative advisor in addition to continuing as a mentor to young talent. The new extension for Chris Jericho will keep him at AEW through December 2025.

"Chris Jericho long ago cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and we're fortunate to have his skills, charisma, knowledge and insights in AEW for years to come," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. "Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he's having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he'll continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster having the opportunity to utilize one of most creative minds in the history of wrestling."

"I've been with AEW since literally day one, and in the midst of enjoying what is being called a career year for me in 2022 – after 32 years in the pro wrestling business – I am excited and proud to announce the extension of my relationship with AEW and the Khan family," said Chris Jericho. "Working closely with Tony Khan every day is a rewarding and stimulating experience from both a creative and a professional standpoint, which has reignited my love for pro wrestling. I don't think I would still be wrestling at this level or be as passionate about the business if AEW didn't exist.

"As a result, I feel a great responsibility to keep AEW the best it can be both inside and out of the ring. Over the next three years, I'm looking forward to not only continuing my work in the ring, but to also focus on my ever-increasing responsibilities outside the ring, including producing, advising and assisting Tony with creative ideas, and providing leadership, encouragement and guidance for our fantastic roster. AEW is a great team – a team that I'm proud to say I'll be a part of for a very long time."

Chris Jericho won the Ring of Honor World Championship at AEW: Dynamite Grand Slam, defeating Claudio Castagnoli. Tonight, he will defend the championship against Dalton Castle on a special Tuesday edition of AEW: Dynamite, in Cincinnati, live on TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. Castle, who currently holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside The Boys, was the 28th ROH World Champion, holding the championship across much of 2017 and 2018.