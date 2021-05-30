Paul Wight (Big Show) Teases First AEW Match Ahead of Double or Nothing

✖

When Paul Wight (formerly known as The Big Show in WWE) signed with All Elite Wrestling back in February it was confirmed that he would serve as both a color commentator for the AEW Dark: Elevation series on YouTube as well as compete as an active wrestler. Since then the big man hasn't actually wrestled an AEW match, but he seemed to tipped his hand about getting involved soon during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. When asked if he still has the "itch" to wrestle, the former WWE Champion said (via Wrestling Inc.), "Itch? Man I need to dump myself into a vat of cortisone I've got the itch so bad. It's ridiculous. And it's the best thing I could've done. For so many years I was in WWE, and I was a gear in the cog of the machine up there. But I knew what we were doing at live events, I knew what we were doing on Raw and SmackDown. I know who is new. I had my finger on that environment. When I came to AEW, a lot of these people I didn't know, some of them I never heard of before. I didn't understand their styles, didn't understand any of it.

"So one of the luckiest and smartest moves I think I was able to be a part of was to do 'Elevation,' because I really got to see the talent, understand the talent. And it's made me more comfortable where now I really know, up here, how I settle in, how I get over, how I help the other talent, how I pull ratings and help AEW grow. I think it's the first time in my entire career where everything is lined up. The knowledge is there, health is there, the desire is there and the opportunity is there. So I'm excited to see what's going to happen. This is the first time in god knows how many years where I know all that's a definitive fact."

Wight will appear tonight at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view and serve as a commentator for the Casino Battle Royale. Considering that match always has a surprise 21st entrant, it's entirely possible that's how he winds up in his first match.

