Latest Update on Cody Rhodes Heading to WWE, Why He Left AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, officially departed from AEW this week after being founding members of the company back in 2019. Numerous reports have dropped in the past 24 hours regarding why Rhodes left — many of them pointing towards disagreements over how much his next contract would be — and that WWE has every intention of bringing him back under a new deal. Sports Illustrated provided a new report on Wednesday shedding some more light on the situation while also giving a WWE update.

SI‘s Justin Barrasso wrote that “sources close to the situation have confirmed” Rhodes is heading back to WWE, but neither he nor the company itself have confirmed it as of yet. He also noted Rhodes will have a “far different relationship with the writing team and [Vince] McMahon,” while noting the infamous Stardust character will not be a factor in his second stint with the promotion.

It was also noted that Rhodes was “hurt” by losing his power as one of AEW’s bookers. Tony Khan confirmed last year that he’s been exclusively running the booking for the company since the end of 2019, though it was originally a booking committee consisting of him and the four executive vice presidents.

Barrasso then wrote that Brandi, who doubled as the company’s chief branding officer and an in-ring competitor, is not expected to join Cody in returning to WWE. She met Rhodes while the pair were both with the company, though she was limited to only being a ring announcer.

Rhodes released a statement shortly after Khan confirmed his departure — “I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been incredibly lucky to be part of that. First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He’s taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honor to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He’s a beautiful soul. Obviously need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all of her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationships she fostered with Kulture City and the American Heart Association. I also need to thank Nick and Matt Jackson (these two, whether they know it or not, took an undesired and not confident lir cub and gifted me the confidence to become a leader of the pack), Kenneth Omega, Chris Jericho, Chicken…we started the fire. I must thank Tim W/Keith M/Greg W and the amazing production crew who understood and captured the vision with such grace. I can’t name everybody, but thank you to Megha, Margaret, Harrington, Jeff Jones, Dana, Tony Schiavone, Bern, Raf, and the hardest worker in the game, QT Marshall, for propping me up and kicking me in the ass when I was running on fumes. I must thank all my kiddos… MJF, Jade, Sammy, Darby, Lee, Ricky, Tom, The Gunns, Brock, Velvet, Nyla, Aubrey, Turner, Vanilla, Solo, Spears, Julia, Anna, Will, Wardlow, Sonny, Fuego 1 and of course, -1. While we’re at it, give Jade the Codyvator! Also need to take a moment to thank the great partners at Warner Media including Brett, Sam and the rest of the team,” he continued. “I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance…through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that…I left it all on the mat. Everything pales in comparison to the final contribution I was empowered to lead at the company, the community outreach team. In the most inward moments, your outward behavior and your ability to take fame/influence and do something of value for the communities you visit (whether the cameras are on or off) is the highest honor. I am confident Amanda Huber will lead the department with style. I’m so proud of my creations and contributions and the items I supported or collaborated on with such wonderful professionals. Thank you, fans. Y’all did the work! Let’s live forever.”

