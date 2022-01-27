AEW: Former Ring of Honor Star Makes Bizarre Debut During Beach Break Main Event, Signs With Company

Former Ring of Honor star Danhausen made a surprise appearance during the main event of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on Wednesday night. Early into the Lights Out Match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy, Cole attempted to grab a steel chair from under the ring but found it was much heavier than expected. He eventually pulled Danhausen out from under the ring, who simply pointed at Cole as though he was cursing him before leaving the arena.

The Detroit native has seen an explosion in popularity over the last several years, resulting in him signing with ROH in 2019. Once ROH announced its hiatus at the end of last year, he effectively became a free agent. Thanks to his many interactions on social media with CM Punk and the company’s tendency to embrace unorthodox characters like Cassidy, many fans felt like him joining AEW was inevitable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1486530869368086529?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

AEW president Tony Khan announced before the episode concluded that Danhausen had signed with the promotion. He joins Jay Lethal and Brody King as Ring of Honor wrestlers who have joined All Elite Wrestling in recent months.

This story is developing…