Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break opened this week with Sammy Guevara defeating Cody Rhodes in a Ladder Match to become the Undisputed TNT Champion. The pair battered each other with ladders for well over 20 minutes, including Rhodes hitting a CrossRhodes from the top of a ladder while Guevara was propped up on the other. After a brief interruption from Fuego Del Sol, Guevara nailed Cody with a Go To Hell outside the ring. He then propped an extra-long ladder between the ring apron and the barricade, then nailed a Senton from the top of a second ladder.

Both men eventually made their way back to the titles and traded shots until Guevara nailed Rhodes across the face with one of the belts. He then pulled down both for the win.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio earlier in the day, AEW president Tony Khan addressed how many fans have soured on Rhodes over the past year.

“I think it depends, a lot of it, on the opponent and the situation,” Khan said. “And Cody is certainly willing to lean into that role and does a great job of it. Against a person like Sammy (Guevara), who is one of the most exciting young wrestlers out there, and the Interim TNT Champion now. I think Cody definitely has leaned into being an aggressive heel and doing some things to help extenuate the match.”

He also talked about Guevara’s ability — “Sammy Guevara from day one has been one of the really important stars for AEW. I can’t say enough about how much Sammy has improved as a wrestler, really from the beginning of Dynamite. Even though he wasn’t the biggest name when the company started, he’s worked his way up. Worked his way into this position, and I am really excited about the ladder match.”

The win gives Guevara his first victory over Rhodes, something he’s been chasing since the pair met in the first-ever match on AEW Dynamite. It also gives Guevara his second official reign as TNT Champion after Rhodes beat him for the title at Holiday Bash last month.