AEW: Daniel Bryan Reportedly Debuting at All Out

AEW delivered on the debut they had been teasing for weeks on The First Dance edition of Rampage, as CM Punk made his big return to wrestling after 7 long years. Then All Elite Wrestling followed that up with Punk's Dynamite debut, and it was during that show that Punk gave out some hints on the company's possible next big signing. Recent rumors and reports have indicated that their next big signing is none other than Daniel Bryan, and according to a new report, he will be debuting sooner rather than later. Bodyslam.net's Cassidy Haynes provided an update on Bryan's status with AEW, and it turns out the current plan is for him to debut at All Out.

Haynes said “The new plan I was told is for Danielson to debut at AEW’s All Out PPV on September 5th, 2021. I had initially heard this rumor a couple weeks back, but was able to confirm the plan with multiple sources.”

Haynes also said "I was also told that the decision was made after concern continued to grow internally over covid-19, as mandates and restrictions have tighten in New York. So unless the decide to push the debut even further to TNT, it looks as though Danielson’s debut is a lock for Chicago."

That's not too far away, and it would build even more momentum for AEW coming off of the big Punk signing. It would also be spaced out enough from Punk's debut to allow it the space to feel special, as someone thought we might get Punk and Bryan debuting on the same night. That didn't end up happening, but Punk will have his first match at All Out.

Punk made a reference to Bryan on this week's Dynamite when the crowd broke into Yes chants. He said that was someone else's schtick, and that they would have to be a little more patient there.

All Out would certainly be the place to make a splash, and hopefully, they give it some time to breathe just like they did Punk's AEW debut. The last few surprise signings have been quick show up and say one thing and leave introductions, but Punk's felt like an event. Granted, he had been gone for 7 years, but Bryan's still a big signing, so hopefully, they give him some time to actually get on the mic.

As for who Bryan's first opponent will be, that remains to be seen, but AEW offers him a plethora of new talent to work with, so he will be able to pick and choose a few dream match style scenarios.

Who do you want to see Bryan take on first?