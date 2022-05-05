AEW Star Involved In Car Accident, Reportedly Out of Action Six-to-Nine Months

✖

Darius Martin, one-half of the high-flying tag team Top Flight, suffered a torn ACL in February 2021 that resulted in him being out of action for a full year. He finally returned in March to compete in a Casino Battle Royal alongside his brother Dante and compete in three tag matches on AEW Dark before suddenly being absent from TV again. Dante has continued to appear on television, appearing in six and 10-man tag team matches against The Blackpool Combat Club and The Undisputed Elite and was in an excellent Owen Hart Cup qualifying match against Rey Fenix on this week's AEW Dynamite, but there was no mention of his brother.

Malakai Black finally gave an update on Darius this week while on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, saying that he was in a car accident that would keep him out of action for up to nine months. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp tweeted back on April 22 that he had been sidelined with an injury but wouldn't provide any more details. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Malakai Black revealed on the Universal Wrestling Podcast that Darius Martin was in a nasty car accident and will be out for 6-9 months. 💔



Man! Dude can’t catch a break. 😞

pic.twitter.com/GkpWQwxTY9 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 5, 2022

This story is developing...