AEW's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Men's Bracket Revealed

AEW officially confirmed the men's bracket for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament on this week's AEW Dynamite following Jeff Hardy and Rey Fenix both qualifying for the competition. The eight-man tournament will consist of Darby Allin, Hardy, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Dax Harwood and Fenix, all of whom had to win qualifying matches in order to enter. The final entrant, a surprise "Joker" wildcard, will face Joe in the opening round.

The finals of both tournaments will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 in Las Vegas. Sponsored by the Owen Hart Foundation, the winners will each earn a trophy dubbed "The Owen" as a tribute to the late wrestling legend Owen Hart. It was later confirmed that the first two matches in the bracket — Allin vs. Hardy and Cole vs. Harwood — will take place on Dynamite next week.

For the first time ever, we see the bracket for the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament! Who will the Joker be that faces @SamoaJoe in the first round?! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NxbBmzmpkf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

This story is developing...