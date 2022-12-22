AEW Star Drops a Big Hint About Possibly Returning to WWE

Dax Harwood spoke with AdFreeShows this week ahead of the premiere of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, and dropped a potentially massive hint about FTR potentially leaving AEW. While discussing his relationship with Cody Rhodes, Harwood explained the backstage heat they initially had when he thought Rhodes was accusing him of practicing matches ahead of time. After confirming the two are now friends, Harwood teased the idea of working with him in the near future. Rhodes has been back with WWE since WrestleMania 38 after leaving AEW in February.

"He (Rhodes) and I are very good friends. We talk all the time now. I think that he is a visionary, I think he is too smart for his own good, and I hope to be able to work with him very, very soon because I mean, I think I could tear it up with him," Harwood said.

Harwood previously spoke with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and confirmed the team's contracts expire next April. He then teased the idea at the time of the pair then working on non-televised independent shows for the rest of 2023.

Elsewhere in this week's interview, Harwood pushed back on the notion that FTR is consistently unhappy backstage — "So much man, like, I think there's kind of a misconception about FTR and The Revival, and even myself, especially times when we stood up for ourselves. I feel like that in the culture today, you have half of the people who stand by you and believe that you should stand up for what you believe in, and I think there's the half of the people that say, 'You should be grateful for what you have.' I'm in the middle of them. I do think you should be grateful for what you have, but I also believe that if you don't stand up for what you believe, no one else will."

"Our goal, like it or not, is to be the greatest tag team of all time," he later added. "Some people find that egotistical and some people find that very advantageous. I have always set huge goals for myself and that's all I wanted to do. So I want to set the record straight about what went down when we left there and how we felt and why things came about. But I also think that some people also think that we're, you know, we're never happy, we can never be satisfied because of what's going on in our AEW career as well, and how we're kind of vocal about that."

