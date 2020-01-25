AEW Tries Out the ‘Dolly Parton Challenge’

With everyone seemingly getting in on the “Dolly Parton Challenge,” All Elite Wrestling tried their hand at coming up with their own photo collages to throw into the mix.

The four photo collage has the user designate a photo for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. Cody Rhodes chimed in and said the Dolly Parton Challenge featuring MJF was the most accurate since the star actually is on Tinder.

Considering one of them is actually on Tinder (*cough Max cough*), there’s your answer… https://t.co/O1F7TByKIb — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 24, 2020

Cody Rhodes Dolly Parton Challenge

MJF Dolly Parton Challenge

Chris Jericho Dolly Parton Challenge

Sammy Guevara Dolly Parton Challenge