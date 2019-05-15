AEW’s Double or Nothing Will Air on Pay-Per-View, Stream on B/R Live

All Elite Wrestling confirmed via press release on Wednesday morning that the company will have live, weekly television in prime time on TNT starting this fall. Along with that announcement, it was also confirmed that AEW’s first official event, Double or Nothing, will air on both pay-per-view and the B/R Live streaming service.

“B/R Live will serve as the exclusive digital streaming partner in the United States for AEW’s inaugural event, Double or Nothing, on Saturday, May 25, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas,” the release read. “Double or Nothing, which sold out in under 30 minutes, features an exhilarating card including the headline clash between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho; Cody taking on his brother Dustin Rhodes; The Young Bucks battling the Lucha Bros for the AAA World Tag Team Championship; Hangman Adam Page clashing with PAC; and Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae competing in a three-way match.”

The release also confirmed that Double or Nothing‘s pre-show, dubbed The Buy-In, will stream live on all of WarnerMedia and AEW’s social media channels. The pre-show will feature Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara along with the 21-man Casino Battle Royale. It was recently confirmed that the winner of that match will get a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

“Additionally, the hour-long live pre-show special THE BUY-IN will stream on WarnerMedia and AEW’s social channels. The Buy-In includes the first ever ‘Casino (Battle) Royale,’ which will see 21 competitors including Jimmy Havoc, Billy Gunn, MJF and Jungle Boy entering the ring in waves of five wrestlers every three minutes followed by one final entrant, lucky number 21, all fighting it out in the ring until there is one winner, whose reward will be a future title shot against the first ever AEW World Champion,” the release read.

Along with hosting the pay-per-view, B/R live will stream content from AEW’s weekly show starting this fall.

