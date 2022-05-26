Watch Adam Page Nail CM Punk With a Punch at the End of Their Final Promo Before AEW Double or Nothing

✖

Adam "Hangman" Page and CM Punk met face-to-face on this week's AEW Dynamite for one final promo ahead of their AEW World Championship match at this Sunday's Double or Nothing. Punk consistently asked why Page was so upset about the match and why he was taking things so personally, while Page angrily cut a promo about how he pitied Punk and how he would be defending all of All Elite Wrestling from him. Punk retorted by saying he paved the way for AEW and everything Page was able to accomplish, then demanded the champion shake his hand. After a shove, Page finally lot it and nailed Punk with a punch.

The shot took Punk off his feet, but Page quickly realized that Punk had successfully gotten inside his head. He then stormed off as Punk smirked in the ring.

This story is developing...