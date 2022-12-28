AEW Dynamite Preview: Bryan Danielson and The Elite in Action, TNT Title Match

The final AEW Dynamite of 2022 airs on TBS tonight. The past 52 weeks of AEW TV have seen some of the young company's biggest peaks, like the white hot feud between CM Punk and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but also some of its lowest lulls, specifically with the surge of summer injuries and the direct aftermath of AEW All Out. Beyond that, the promotion looks significantly different at the end of the year compared to where it was in January. MJF is AEW World Champion. The AEW All-Atlantic and World Trios Titles have been added. Kenny Omega is an active member of the roster again, while CM Punk is not (at the moment).

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will give spotlight to some of those gradual changes, specifically with Omega and the Young Bucks's pursuit of the AEW World Trios Titles. The Elite continue their best-of-seven series against champions Death Triangle, as the two teams do battle in a falls count anywhere match. Pac and the Lucha Brothers currently lead the series, 3-2. If The Elite emerge victorious, the win-or-go-home seventh bout, a ladder match, will take place on January 11th.

The Blackpool Combat Club is in action all over AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley and Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli join forces to face Top Flight's Dante and Darius Martin. This follows up from last week's singles bout between Moxley and Darius Martin, which resulted in the Purveyor of Violence getting the pinfall victory over his high-flying opponent.

The BCC's Bryan Danielson competes in a one-on-one match against Ethan Page. This stems from a heated promo segment between the two last week, with featured Page being irate that Danielson was seemingly jumping in front of him en route to a title shot against MJF.

In the women's division, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale team to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. This continues the feud between Soho and Melo, while Nightingale looks to sustain her recent winning streak.

The AEW TNT Championship is up for grabs in a heavyweight bout between champion Samoa Joe and challenger Wardlow. Wardlow was dethroned at AEW Full Gear when Joe choked out Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match.

The full lineup for tonight's AEW Dynamite can be seen below...

Best Of Seven Series: Match Six (Falls Count Anywhere): Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks)

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson

Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S.

TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.