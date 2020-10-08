AEW Dynamite: Famous Wrestlers, Celebrities Congratulate Chris Jericho on His 30 Years in Professional Wrestling

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite served as the special 30 year anniversary celebration of Chris Jericho's professional wrestling debut. Throughout the show various celebrities and fellow wrestlers congratulated "Le Champion" on his accomplishments, starting with a video package at the beginning of the show by members of the roster. As the show progressed more video messages for the former world champion flashed on the screen from people like guitarist Slash, comedian Dennis Miller, Ted Irvine (Jericho's father), Bully Ray and New Japan's Hiroshi Tanahashi.

It's worth noting Tanahashi is the first full-time member of the New Japan roster to appear on AEW programming, especially since president Harold Meij's announced departure has fans hoping that a new partnership between the two companies is on the way.

The celebrities are out and about and sending their messages of respect to the man who has entertained for 30 years, @IAmJericho.#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 in select international markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/cHUlm1qeKa — FITE (@FiteTV) October 8, 2020

