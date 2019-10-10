AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Drops the S-Bomb During Promo

Chris Jericho appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to give some answers regarding last week’s attack. He first introduced himself, then Sammy Guevara, then Santana and Ortiz (formerly known as LAX) and finally Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger). Together the group called themselves The Inner Circle. Jericho then turned his attention to Cody Rhodes, the man he attacked twice last week and the man he’ll defend the AEW World Championship against on Nov. 9 at the Full Gear pay-per-view. It was then Jericho reminded everyone that Dynamite was rated TV-14, as he dropped a curse word when describing how he’d defeat Rhodes.

“You know what Cody? I don’t like you, and I don’t like your family,” Jericho said. “I don’t like your father, Dusty Rhodes, I think he was a jerk. I don’t like your brother Dustin Rhodes. I think he’s a moron and I’m going to kick his ass tonight. And most importantly Cody, on Nov. 9 at Full Gear. When you challenged Le Champion for the AEW Championship, you know what’s going to happen to ya? I’m going to beat the ever-loving s— out of you!”