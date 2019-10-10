AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Reveals the Name of His New Faction

After beating down Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Dustin Rhodes last week, Chris Jericho finally gave some answers regarding his new faction. The reigning AEW World Champion cut a promo early on during this week’s AEW Dynamite, introducing all of the members — Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger). He announced that the group would be called The Inner Circle, and that they would do everything in their power to run AEW week to week instead of The Elite. Jericho then turned his attention to Rhodes, talking about how he would “beat the ever-loving s—” out of him in their title match at Full Gear.

Jericho is booked to team with Guevara to face Dustin Rhodes and “Hangman” Adam Page later in the night. The former WWE star famously beat Page to become AEW’s first world champion back at the All Out pay-per-view.

