AEW Dynamite: Cody and Sammy Guevara Tear Down The House In First Match

The very first edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT kicked off with none other Cody Rhodes first through the curtain.

Cody and Brandi made their way down to the ring and received a rock star-esque reception from the crowd in Washington, D.C. It made sense that Cody would open the show given his integral part in the formation of the company itself.

Cody took on Sammy Guevara in the opening contest, a bout that will no doubt go down in history. Don’t be surprised years down the road when wrestling trivia contests feature the question “which match kicked off AEW Dynamite?”

On commentary, Tony Schiavone mentioned the 1995 match between Brian Pillman and Jushin “Thunder” Liger kicking off the first edition of WCW Nitro on the same network, drawing comparisons of the position Guevara and Rhodes found themselves in on Wednesday night.

Cody worked a methodical style early, with the announcers pointing out he wasn’t taking too many chances with the explosive Guevara opposite of him. The first big pop of the match came when Cody hit a springboard Stunner for a near fall.

Cody went for a suicide dive to the outside and Guevara pulled Brandi into the way, eliciting loud “boo” and “a–hole” chants from the crowd.

Moments later, Brandi got involved again and distracted Guevara, allowing Cody to hit a springboard kick for a near fall. Cody picked up Guevara, dead weight, and put him up on the top turnbuckle. He hit a reverse suplex off the top rope for a near fall.

The crowd was going crazy at this point. Guevara attempted to come back but got a face full of eblow. Cody went up top, but Guevara chased him up top and hit a Spanish Fly off the top rope for a near fall.

.@CodyRhodes didn’t get caught looking ahead beyond Sammy! Heck of a match to kick off #AEWDynamite! #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/VltGjrWYho — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019

Sammy went up top again and went for a Shooting Star Press. Cody got his legs up to block it and rolled up Guevara for the pinfall.

After the match, Schiavone got in the ring to interview Cody. As Cody and Sammy shook hands, Cody was blindsided by an attack from Chris Jericho who proceeded to beat him senseless all over the ringside area.