AEW Fans Are Distracted by MJF's Bad Spray Tan
This week's AEW Dynamite was highlighted by MJF revealing the steps of his master plan to sabotage Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle and announcing the name of his new faction, The Pinnacle. But even as Friedman sang the praises of the group's other members — FTR, Tully Blanchard, Wardlow and Shawn Spears — fans couldn't help but notice the massive amount of spray tan he was wearing. You can check out some of the reactions wrestling fans had on Twitter in the list below.
What do you think of MJF's new faction? And what should he do about that tan? Let us know in the comments below!
The Pinnacle has arrived 🔥
MJF stays making fire promos
(via @AEWonTNT)pic.twitter.com/0xKIM1yebS— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 18, 2021
The Ears...
@The_MJF might be unstoppable on the mic and in the ring, but the lack of tv experience is really present in the spray tan technique! You’d think he’s fire somebody for making his ear look like that. #AEWDyanmite #SaltOfTheEarth pic.twitter.com/3kzeYm290F— Smark Sports (@SmarkSports) March 18, 2021
Had to Check
Don’t adjust your TV set. That really is the color of @The_MJF spray tan. 🟧😱🟧😱— Craig Nelson (@Gumshoejr) March 18, 2021
Orange
Mjf got that Coco tan #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rQmskhrCE0— Bee🐝 (@Barbie_Brennan) March 18, 2021
Somebody Call Wonka!
MJF has to go easy on that fake tan, he looks like an Oompa Loompa.#AEWDynamiteMarch 18, 2021
But He's Still Better Than You
This dude has seriously got to do something about that awful spray tan lol— Derek (@DM_Hess) March 18, 2021
Maybe He Tripped
MJF looks like he was running and tripped into a pile of expired spray tan #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rlT2zEkv8t— The Spanish Announce Table (@TableShow) March 18, 2021