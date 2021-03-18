AEW Fans Are Distracted by MJF's Bad Spray Tan

This week's AEW Dynamite was highlighted by MJF revealing the steps of his master plan to sabotage Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle and announcing the name of his new faction, The Pinnacle. But even as Friedman sang the praises of the group's other members — FTR, Tully Blanchard, Wardlow and Shawn Spears — fans couldn't help but notice the massive amount of spray tan he was wearing. You can check out some of the reactions wrestling fans had on Twitter in the list below.

