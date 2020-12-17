Every Match Announced for AEW's Holiday Bash Next Week

AEW will celebrate the holiday season with next week's "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite. The show's lineup was announced during this week's Dynamite, highlighted by an AEW World Tag Team Champioship match between The Young Bucks and newcomers The Acclaimed. The show will have a special start time — 10 p.m. Eastern or later if the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics game runs long.

Which match are looking forward to the most? Check out the card below and let us know in the comments!