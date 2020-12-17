Every Match Announced for AEW's Holiday Bash Next Week

By Connor Casey

AEW will celebrate the holiday season with next week's "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite. The show's lineup was announced during this week's Dynamite, highlighted by an AEW World Tag Team Champioship match between The Young Bucks and newcomers The Acclaimed. The show will have a special start time — 10 p.m. Eastern or later if the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics game runs long.

Which match are looking forward to the most? Check out the card below and let us know in the comments!

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed have built up an impressive 8-0 record since arrinv in AEW, with their latest win coming over SCU on Dynamite. Following the match the pair dared the Bucks to put their tag titles on the line, and the champs accepted.

prevnext

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight

Following the Inner Circle's victory in the 12-man tag match, Chris Jericho and MJF tried to keep attacking the babyfaces in the ring only for Top Flight to chase them away. The young team (Darius and Dante Martin) then challenged the two to a tag match in a backstage promo

prevnext

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's Wedding Date Announcement

Miro revealed on Dynamite that next week's episode will see the wedding date announcement between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, which he boasted will be the biggest of all time

prevnext

Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

Rhodes once again rejected Uno's offer to join The Dark Order as "Seven," then said he'd continue hunting each member of the faction by taking on him. 

prevnext

Jurassic Express vs. Colt Cabana, 5 and 10

Moments after the match was announced, FTR stormed the commentary promo and cut an angry promo about how they felt they were being pushed "to the side" by a "sideshow team" like Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

prevnext

Hikaru Shida vs. TBA

With Abadon still hunting her AEW World Championship, Hikaru Shida will compete against an unnamed opponent next week.

prevnext
0comments

PAC vs. The Butcher

The battle between Death Triangle and Eddie Kingston's family rages on as PAX tries to pick up a victory over the physically dominant Butcher.

prev
Start the Conversation

of