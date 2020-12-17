Every Match Announced for AEW's Holiday Bash Next Week
AEW will celebrate the holiday season with next week's "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite. The show's lineup was announced during this week's Dynamite, highlighted by an AEW World Tag Team Champioship match between The Young Bucks and newcomers The Acclaimed. The show will have a special start time — 10 p.m. Eastern or later if the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics game runs long.
Next week‼️#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select international markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/5zo02uV40y— FITE (@FiteTV) December 17, 2020
AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
The Acclaimed has set the challenge to the Young Bucks. Will they accept?
The Acclaimed have built up an impressive 8-0 record since arrinv in AEW, with their latest win coming over SCU on Dynamite. Following the match the pair dared the Bucks to put their tag titles on the line, and the champs accepted.
Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight
Top Flight issued the challenge to @The_MJF & @IAmJericho to face them next week on Dynamite. Will they accept?
Following the Inner Circle's victory in the 12-man tag match, Chris Jericho and MJF tried to keep attacking the babyfaces in the ring only for Top Flight to chase them away. The young team (Darius and Dante Martin) then challenged the two to a tag match in a backstage promo
Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's Wedding Date Announcement
.@ToBeMiro doesn't care about any type of fines. All he cares about is who is next opponent is and next Tuesday on #AEWDark he faces @SonnyKissXO
Miro revealed on Dynamite that next week's episode will see the wedding date announcement between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, which he boasted will be the biggest of all time
Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno
.@dustinrhodes said it plain and simple. @EvilUno - You're next in line.
Rhodes once again rejected Uno's offer to join The Dark Order as "Seven," then said he'd continue hunting each member of the faction by taking on him.
Jurassic Express vs. Colt Cabana, 5 and 10
Jurassic Express are in the crosshairs of FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR and that's a place where they don't want to be.
Moments after the match was announced, FTR stormed the commentary promo and cut an angry promo about how they felt they were being pushed "to the side" by a "sideshow team" like Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt
Hikaru Shida vs. TBA
🧨Happy #AEWDynamite day today!!🧨— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) December 16, 2020
Before you enjoy that, please check what happened to me on #AEWDark 😕https://t.co/syjijdH9qu pic.twitter.com/tJTex18KAK
With Abadon still hunting her AEW World Championship, Hikaru Shida will compete against an unnamed opponent next week.
PAC vs. The Butcher
Just adding more fuel to the fire #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IxrTdk6J0N— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 17, 2020
The battle between Death Triangle and Eddie Kingston's family rages on as PAX tries to pick up a victory over the physically dominant Butcher.