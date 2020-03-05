Jake The Snake Roberts Makes Suprise AEW Dynamite Appearance, Teases Managing New Star

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts made his surprise arrival on AEW Dynamite this week, and announced that he’ll be appearing as a manager in the near future. Midway through the show Cody Rhodes cut a promo, demanding MJF come out to the ring and try to admit he beat him fair and square back at AEW Revolution. Instead he was interrupted by the wrestling legend, who started chastising Rhodes for complaining about his loss. He then teased that he would be coming to AEW to manage a wrestler, saying “I’m not here to praise you, I’m here to slay you.”

“The only reason I’m here is I have a client, the dark side will be coming to AEW. And once our roots have taken hold, it will be like a phoenix rising from the ashes, soaring to the sun,” Roberts added.

Between Matt Hardy’s hints at joining AEW this week, Lance Archer’s signing with the company and Broadie Lee’s (Luke Harper) expected arrival, the identity of Roberts’ client is anyone’s guess.

This story is developing…