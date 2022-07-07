AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley Retains Interim AEW World Championship in First Defense

Jon Moxley successfully retained his interim AEW World Championship in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, taking down House of Black member Brody King with a Bulldog Choke submission. Mox won the interim championship by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door last month, while King won the 20-man "Royal Rampage" on last week's AEW Rampage.

There was no sign of CM Punk after the match, so it looks like fans will have to keep waiting for the AEW World Championship unification match. Tony Khan has explained in multiple interviews why he chose to not strip Punk of the title after an injury forced him to undergo surgery and miss Forbidden Door.

"Based on what happens in real fights, in the world of fighting, this is what you do. You have a great champion, and if they are injured, you name an interim champion and set up an exciting unification fight. We have a great chance to set something exciting up," Khan said on an episode of Busted Open Radio. "...It is a setback, but we're really excited to get CM Punk back. He's going to have surgery here quickly and I'm very nervous, but pretty optimistic because he's going to be seeing one of the top doctors in the entire world and someone really renowned in sports medicine. We were fortunate to get him in quickly. We're excited to get him back."

As for AEW's immediate future, the show promoted this week's episode of AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1 next week and the upcoming Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23. You can see the cards for all three below!

AEW Rampage (July 8)

Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty vs. Gates of Agony

Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese

Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb vs. TBA

Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (July 13)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Swerve in Our Glory

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

ROH Death Before Dishonor (July 23)