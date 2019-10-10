Watch: Jon Moxley Wins AEW Dynamite Debut, Teases Feud With PAC

Jon Moxley made his triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling television this week as he competed in his first match since a staph infection caused him to pull out of the All Out pay-per-view back in August. Moxley took on another former WWE Supertstar in Shawn Spears, and despite heavy interference from Tully Blanchard he was able to pick up a win by hitting his new Death Rider finisher. Moxley wasn’t given much time to celebrate however, as Kenny Omega appeared at the top of the entrance ramp wielding a mop and a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

Omega tossed the bat to Moxley and the two were on the verge of swinging at each other. But Omega was attacked from behind by a chair-swinging PAC, who sat at the commentary throughout the Moxley-Spears match and was openly furious about how he wasn’t being given opportunities.

Moxley locked eyes with PAC as the latter back away. He turned his attention back to Omega and teased using the bat, but decided against it.

The former WWE Champion is booked to face Omega at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9.