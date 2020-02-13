AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships Against SCU

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page managed to keep their championship reign rolling on AEW Dynamite this week when they successfully retained against Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky of SCU. The match culminated in Page and Omega hitting their Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger double-team attack, with the latter covering Kazarian for the pin. The veteran made a grab for the bottom rope, but was too slow to grab it before the ref made the three count. A brawl involving The Dark Order, The Best Friends, The Young Bucks, the Butcher & The Blade and The Hybrid 2 broke out afterwards, hinting at the tag team battle royale that will take place next week.

The winner of that match gets a title shot against Hangman and Omega at AEW Revolution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This story is developing…