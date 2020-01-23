Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Win the AEW World Tag Team Championships

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw a championship change hands for the first time in company history. Despite some serious miscommunication between the two, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega managed to beat SCU and win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Page won the bout for his team when he whacked both Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian with Buckshot Lariats. After the bout The Young Bucks ran out to celebrate, but Page chose to drink and crowd surf with fans around the ring. The loss ended Sky and Kazarian’s reign at 83 days, and gives The Elite faction its first championship reign since the company initially launched.

The episode was pre-taped on Tuesday night during Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” wrestling cruise.

