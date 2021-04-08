Mike Tyson Saves Chris Jericho From Beatdown on AEW Dynamite

✖

Mike Tyson made a big entrance during AEW Dynamite this week. The legendary boxer had been away from the wrestling ring since last summer, but it was announced earlier in the week that he was going to make some sort of appearance on Wednesday night. Early in the show Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle, now babyfaces, cut a promo on MJF and The Pinnacle following their two violent brawls over the past month. Jericho challenged the opposing faction to a Blood & Guts (WarGames) match, and the heels responded by attacking "Le Champion" backstage while the rest of the group was locked in their dressing room.

The beat down eventually spilled out into the ring, prompting Tyson to storm his way down. Despite being in a pull-apart brawl with Jericho last year, Tyson actually saved the former world champion by battering Shawn Spears with punches. He then posed in the ring with The Inner Circle as Friedman screamed at ringside.

Why would you EVER try to square off against @MikeTyson?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/PGLIX91Nh7 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 8, 2021

It was later announced that Tyson would be the special guest enforcer for a match between Jericho and Cash Wheeler on next week's Dynamite.

Back in October, Jericho got asked about Tyson during a fan Q&A. The prospect of a match between the legendary wrestler and the most dominant man in boxing history sounds like a lot of fun. Last year’s All Out was supposed to play host to the confrontation but it was never meant to be.

"I'd like to see it go all the way. Mike has been an enforcer, Mike has thrown a punch that has knocked somebody out — which is me — and Mike's been involved in this wild and wooly brawl," Jericho previously mentioned when asked about the boxing champion in June of last year. ”The one thing he has never done is have a match, and I think this is the perfect time for him. The aura and the mystique of Mike Tyson is back. He looks great, you've seen his sparring videos, he moves fast, he's 'Iron' Mike Tyson again."

Here’s what the card for Dynamite this week looked like:

* Jon Moxley & Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country

* TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. JD Drake

* The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

* Inner Circle Return

Did you enjoy Tyson’s appearance this week? Let us know down in the comments!