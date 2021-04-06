Mike Tyson Returning to AEW Dynamite This Week

✖

All Elite Wrestling confirmed via a press release on Tuesday that former boxing champion Mike Tyson will be back on AEW Dynamite this week. Tyson previously appeared at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, introducing the TNT Champion to Cody Rhodes after he was declared the inaugural champion. He once again popped up on Dynamite and wound up in a pull-apart brawl with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

"There's nothing better than an impassioned, live wrestling crowd," AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. "Since August 2020, we've provided safe, outdoor shows at Daily's Place, with zero reported transmissions amongst our fans,

and we're so appreciative of the amazing fans who have been joining us week after week. t's been incredible for our wrestlers, and for those watching at home, to hear the live reactions. This includes historic events like Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title, Sting's surprise arrival, Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, The Young Bucks and Darby Allin's respective championship wins at FULL GEAR, and so many other magic moments. Likewise, Mike Tyson always commands a massive ovation and the attention of fans worldwide. I'm excited for everyone here in Jacksonville, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike Tyson has in store for AEW."

Jericho confirmed during a fan Q&A back in October that a match between himself and Tyson was originally booked for last year's All Out pay-per-view, but plans eventually fell through.

"I'd like to see it go all the way. Mike has been an enforcer, Mike has thrown a punch that has knocked somebody out — which is me — and Mike's been involved in this wild and wooly brawl," Jericho said in an interview while defending the idea in June 2020. "The one thing he has never done is have a match, and I think this is the perfect time for him. The aura and the mystique of Mike Tyson is back. He looks great, you've seen his sparring videos, he moves fast, he's 'Iron' Mike Tyson again."

