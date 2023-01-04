Photos: First Look at AEW Dynamite's New Entrance Stage

AEW Dynamite will debut a brand-new look this week at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Fans got their first look at the stage as they filed into the arena, revealing that the chandelier and dual tunnels that had been a staple of AEW's presentation since its launch had been removed. It looks like there are still separate entrances for heels and babyfaces, though they're blocked by LED screens.

Tony Khan explained why AEW programming is getting a facelift during recent interviews. He told Grapsody last month, "The wrestling is going to be the same great wrestlers and the same great fans, but it's in a new city, Seattle, and the look, the changes to the set, and the presentation are going to be changes that we're going to keep. I'm really looking forward to the new look for the show. I find, in wrestling, when you overpromise, you can disappoint people. It's a set and a presentation. At the end of the day, the most important thing is what the fans bring, what the wrestlers and the staff of AEW and the crew bring every week, but the look of the show is important too and it's going to look really cool."

This story is developing...