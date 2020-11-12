Watch: AEW Dynamite Debuts New Opening Video

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with a brand-new opening video package, featuring such stars Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Hikaru Shida, Eddie Kingston, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, The Lucha Bros., Lance Archer, Big Swole, Jungle Boy, The Butcher, Blade and Bunny, Miro and Private Party. The theme song of the show remains "Dynamite" by No One Hero.

Check out the full video below. This week's Dynamite will see the fallout from Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, promos from Omega, Moxley and Cody, a rematch between Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix and a Bunkhouse Match between The Natural Nightmares and The Butcher & The Blade.

Check out the full results from Full Gear below:

The Buy-In: NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Allysin Kay

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega def. Hangman Page

Orange Cassidy def. John Silver

TNT Championship: Darby Allin def. Cody Rhodes

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks def. FTR

Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)

MJF def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)

AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of this week's episode, promising tonight's show would be monumental.