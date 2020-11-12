Watch: AEW Dynamite Debuts New Opening Video
This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with a brand-new opening video package, featuring such stars Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Hikaru Shida, Eddie Kingston, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, The Lucha Bros., Lance Archer, Big Swole, Jungle Boy, The Butcher, Blade and Bunny, Miro and Private Party. The theme song of the show remains "Dynamite" by No One Hero.
Check out the full video below. This week's Dynamite will see the fallout from Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, promos from Omega, Moxley and Cody, a rematch between Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix and a Bunkhouse Match between The Natural Nightmares and The Butcher & The Blade.
NEW COLD OPEN
We are BOUNDLESS!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/mdali7vzzi— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020
Check out the full results from Full Gear below:
- The Buy-In: NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Allysin Kay
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega def. Hangman Page
- Orange Cassidy def. John Silver
- TNT Championship: Darby Allin def. Cody Rhodes
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks def. FTR
- Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)
- MJF def. Chris Jericho
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)
AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of this week's episode, promising tonight's show would be monumental.
Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 11, 2020