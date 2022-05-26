Two New Japan Stars Invade AEW Dynamite, Tease Match for Forbidden Door

✖

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's roster got a head start on building towards next month's Forbidden Door event on this week's AEW Dynamite. Late into the show's ROH World Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Roppongi Vice, the United Empire's Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan hit the ring to force a rare disqualification. They nailed Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler with their finishers then drove Trent and Rocky Romero through tables outside the ring.

The pair were previously IWGP Tag Team Champions before dropping the titles to Bullet Club's Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens at the start of May. The two held up the ROH tag titles to close out the segment, indicating they're chasing after one of FTR's championships.

This story is developing....