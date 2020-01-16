AEW Dynamite Posts Another Strong Rating With Bash at the Beach Special

The ratings are in Wednesday night’s wrestling shows for Jan. 15, and AEW once again brought in more viewers with the latest edition of Dynamite. The episode, which had a Bash at the Beach theme similar to the classic WCW pay-per-view, was headlined by Darb Allin vs. Pac, Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and a four-way tag match for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The show brought in a 0.38 rating (the fifth-highest on cable) in the 18-49 demographic and 940,000 viewers. This marked the third consecutive episode where AEW has brought in an audience higher than 900,000, but Dynamite hasn’t been able to clear one million since Oct. 16.

Meanwhile NXT finally recovered a bit of its ratings momentum with a 0.21 rating, while its viewership remained fairly steady at 700,000. The show featured two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament Classic matches and a No. 1 Contender’s battle royal for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s every match both shows have booked for next week:

Jon Moxley vs. PAC (No. 1 Contender’s Match, AEW World Championship)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: SCU vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page

Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express

Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne vs. Imperium

Undisputed Era vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee

On Wednesday AEW announced a new contract extension with WarnerMedia, which will keep Dynamite on television through 2023 and start a second weekly show in the coming months (which was later reported to be AEW Dark).

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”