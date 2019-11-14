AEW Dynamite Wins the Ratings for Nov. 13, Widens the Gap Between NXT

All Elite Wrestling kept its undefeated ratings streak over NXT rolling this week, while simultaneously taking a jump up in viewership and ratings fresh off its Full Gear pay-per-view this past weekend. This week’s Dynamite brought in 957,000 viewers and a 0.43 rating in the target 18-45 demographic, while NXT saw its numbers drop to 750,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating. In comparison, the two shows were neck and neck a week ago when NXT brought in 813,000 viewers, just 9,000 shy of Dynamite’s. However this week’s NXT didn’t feature the same major invasion angle compared to last week’s, as the only invading wrestler turned out to be Bayley at the very end of the night.

Taking place in Nashville this week’s Dynamite centered around the fallout from the pay-per-view on Saturday. Jon Moxley dared the rest of the roster to challenge him following his brutally violent win over Kenny Omega (a challenge Darby Allin accepted), The Young Bucks and Santana & Ortiz kept their feud going by brawling throughout the arena and MJF cut a promo revealing why he turned on his mentor, Cody Rhodes. The show closed with SCU successfully retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Inner Circle when Scorpio Sky shockingly managed to pin Jericho with a roll-up.

Meanwhile over on NXT the build towards both NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series kept rolling along. Lio Rush retained his Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza, Finn Balor kicked off a feud with Matt Riddle, Keith Lee picked up a victory over Roderick Strong and Io Shirai earned the advantage for her team at WarGames by beating Mia Yim in a ladder match (thanks to an assist from her new teammate, Kay Lee Ray).

Here’s what’s on the docket for next week on both shows:

(AEW) Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

(AEW) Santana & Ortiz vs. Private Party

(AEW) Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

(NXT) Adam Cole vs. Dominik Dijakovic — Ladder Match, Winner Gets WarGames advantage

(NXT) Tommaso Ciampa announces fourth WarGames teammate.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com, SCU’s Christopher Daniels revealed why the trio won’t use the Freebird Rule during their current tag title reign that allows him to defend the belts in matches as well.

“Well honestly it wouldn’t be fair to these guys,” Daniels said. “I mean they did the hard work, they went through the tournament on their own, and you know, if circumstances were different, maybe it would’ve been me and Frankie in the finals, maybe Frankie and I would be World Tag Team Champions on our own. But it went the way it did, these guys, they fought the fight, and they won the titles. So I feel like it would be very unfair of me to try and take a position as a co-holder of one of these tag titles for a defense. Honestly, the fact that they’ve got their names inscribed on the belts on the plates, that sort of makes it hard for me to carry a belt that doesn’t have my name on it. So that’s fine with me, I’m not looking to ride the coattails of my partners, they earned it, and they are the World Tag Team Champions. I’ll have my opportunity to be a champion in AEW soon enough.”