AEW Star Returns From Injury, Sets Up 10-Man Tag Team Match For Forbidden Door

This week's AEW Dynamite saw the return of Orange Cassidy, making his first appearance since suffering a shoulder injury during the Face of the Revolution match back at the Revolution pay-per-view. The show featured a singles match between Dax Harwood and New Japan's Will Ospreay, in which the latter won via his Hidden Blade finisher. The rest of Ospreay's United Empire faction then hit the ring, followed by Cash Wheeler and Roppongi Vice to start a brawl.

Suddenly, "Where's My Mind?" by The Pixies rang throughout the arena and Cassidy sauntered his way down to the ring. Cassidy got directly in Ospreay's face and was quickly backed up by the other babyfaces. All signs point to there being a 10-man tag team match involving all of the men at Forbidden Door on June 26.

So far, the only matches officially booked for the show are Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship and a four-way to crown the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion. Tony Khan spoke with ComicBook this week about co-booking the event alongside New Japan's head booker, Gedo.

"So, Gedo and I, generally anything that involves AEW & New Japan, I think we're both going to have to agree on what the matchup is, and what the ideas are for the show. And in general, that's what we've been doing for over a year now. And it's worked really well," Khan said, noting that he wants Forbidden Door to become an annual event. "It started with AEW wrestlers going there and I had some thoughts and ideas about what they should or shouldn't be doing. And then New Japan started sending wrestlers here later in 2021, and for over a year, the Forbidden Door has gone both ways with wrestlers coming in from both companies and out and working for each other. So it is different when we're working together like this and it's been a great collaboration for a long time now with AEW and New Japan, and I like working with Gedo."