Watch: AEW Parodies Britt Baker’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames Appearance

Back at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, All Elite Wrestling star Britt Baker made a surprise cameo appearance inat the end of the WarGames match involving The Undisputed Era, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and Kevin Owens. Moments after Ciampa hit Cole with an Air Raid Crash from the top of the cage through a pair of tables, the camera cut to Baker (Cole’s real-life girlfriend) looking shocked while sitting in the crowd. AEW decided to poke fun at that moment during Dynamite this week by having Baker give the same look while Nyla Rose powerbombed referee Rick Knox through a table.

Excalibur was clearly in on the joke as he shouted, “That’s Adam Cole’s girlfriend!” when the camera cut to Baker.

Triple H said in the conference call after TakeOver: WarGames that the camera shot was a complete accident.

“I would never want to put a talent in that position. I get why she’s here. I get who she’s here with. I would never want to put her in a position where I took a shot of her and it gets her heat or it gets her to have a problem with her employers and what she’s doing. I wouldn’t want that to be a problem for her, and it very easily could be.”

“When I saw it, at first, I was like, ‘Oh my God, was that just Britt?’ Then I’m like ‘Ughhh,’ cause I feel bad. I don’t want to put anybody like that in a position where that could be problematic,” he added. “It doesn’t need to happen. I don’t have a problem with [her appearing] or it being on camera or saying [her name]. I just would never want it to be problematic for anyone else. I’m happy for her. She has a good thing going on, she’s killing it. I certainly wouldn’t want that to interfere with what she does.”

Baker and Cole have talked in numerous interviews about how they support each other despite working for opposing companies. Cole has held NXT’s top title since NXT TakeOver: XXV in June and is booked for one more title match on Dec. 18 to close out the year. His opponent will be the winner of next week’s triple threat between Finn Balor, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa.