AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF and Adam Cole, Kenny Omega's ALL IN Match, Chris Jericho's Decision

All Elite Wrestling is just under two weeks away from its biggest event in company history: AEW ALL IN: London. One week from Sunday, AEW will venture across the pond to the United Kingdom to host over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in what is shaping up to be one of the largest wrestling crowds of all time. While the bulk of the card is still shaping out, the main event has been set. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman will defend his title against Adam Cole. The two made the match official on the August 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite where MJF made good on his promise to give Cole a world title shot after their AEW Tag Team Championship bout against FTR.

MJF and Adam Cole Discuss ALL IN

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will continue the program between MJF and Adam Cole. While the two men are still operating as best friends, there have been some underlying tensions with how MJF has treated Roderick Strong, Cole's longtime friend and tag partner. Strong was recently consoled by The Kingdom, the duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, another former group of Cole's.

Kenny Omega's ALL IN Plans

Kenny Omega will sit down with Jim Ross to discuss his AEW ALL IN: London plans. Many expected Wembley Stadium to be the site of Omega and IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay's trilogy's conclusion, but recent reports have Ospreay locking up with Chris Jericho at that show. It is all but confirmed that tonight's AEW Dynamite will reveal Omega's match for AEW ALL IN: London, and potential remaining opponents include Konosuke Takeshita or a multi-man bout alongside Hangman Page and/or Kota Ibushi.

Chris Jericho's Decision

Speaking of Chris Jericho, the former AEW World Champion could have new comrades by the end of AEW Dynamite. Last week's show opened with the Jericho Appreciation Society disbanding, leaving Y2J without a faction for the first time in his AEW career. JAS went their separate ways because Jericho was being courted by Don Callis. Callis had made Jericho an offer to join his "family" alongside Konosuke Takeshita. Tonight, Jericho gives his answer.

The full AEW Dynamite card can be seen below...

AEW Women's Title Match Qualifier: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. The Bunny

Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. The Bunny Kenny Omega sits down with Jim Ross

Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates Of Agony

MJF and Adam Cole speak

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta Chris Jericho responds to Don Callis

The Acclaimed in action

The Gunns vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.