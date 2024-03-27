AEW Dynamite Preview: Will Ospreay in Action, Two No.1 Contender's Matches, Tag Title Tournament

All Elite Wrestling barrels forward to a first-time-ever pay-per-view. AEW will present AEW Dynasty next month, a new premium event that will bridge the gap between AEW Revolution and AEW Double or Nothing. With AEW Dynasty still nearly one month away, weekly AEW programming has yet to reveal the full scope of the show's card. The lone match that has been confirmed thus far is Will Ospreay taking on Bryan Danielson in singles action, marking the first time that these two will meet inside the squared circle. Ospreay and Danielson's rivalry has been bred out of who can lay claim to being the true best wrestler in the world. Ahead of their clash, Ospreay will look to get one over on Danielson tonight.

Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

The Aerial Assassin wants to match the American Dragon's recent victory.

Bryan Danielson picked up a hard-hitting victory over Katsuyori Shibata earlier this month on AEW Collision. Following this, Will Ospreay declared his intentions to also step in the ring with Shibata. These two have only wrestled once prior to tonight, with Shibata getting the victory over a 23-year-old Ospreay back in 2017. Ospreay looks to avenge that loss tonight on AEW Dynamite en route to his dream match with Danielson.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe's Next Challenger

Swerve Strickland has one final obstacle to hurdle before getting his hands on Samoa Joe.

After challenging Joe to an AEW World Championship match last week, Don Callis interrupted, declaring that his client Konosuke Takeshita is more worthy of a title shot than Swerve. Swerve responded to this by challenging Takeshita to a singles match, which AEW President Tony Khan confirmed would decide the No.1 Contender for Joe's AEW World Championship.

Who Will Challenge AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart?

Four women will do battle to decide AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart's next challenger.

Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander will meet in a four-way contest to determine the top contender for the AEW TBS Title. New AEW signing Mercedes Moné, who has had her sights on Hart herself, will be on commentary during the match.

AEW Dynamite goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS. You can check out the full card below...