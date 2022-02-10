AEW Dynamite Featured a Reference to Jeff Hardy’s WWE Exit

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite was rather eventful from beginning to end, including the debut of a big-time signing and another person walking through the Forbidden Door. It makes sense then that some might have missed the fact that there was a WWE reference after that new signing, which turned out to be Keith Lee. After Lee came out and pretty much destroyed Private Party, Matt Hardy left the ring, abandoning them and walking through the crowd, and this is where Hardy and the commentary team referenced Jeff Hardy’s WWE exit and his last time with the company.

After Lee finished throwing Kassidy around the ring for a bit, Matt left ringside and then jumped over the guardrail, walking out through the crowd. At this point, Tony Schiavone called Matt’s actions an “erratic” move.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is of course a reference to Matt’s brother Jeff, who jumped over the guardrail at his last WWE show. At the time, this was described by WWE personnel as Erratic, and since there have been a few rumors regarding Jeff’s arrival in AEW at some point, this was a perfect opportunity to draw some correlation between the two.

Whether he actually does head to AEW remains to be seen, but it does feel like a pretty safe bet, and previous interviews and comments have suggested that they hope to work together again someday.

Matt has also expressed frustration at his current situation in AEW (in kayfabe of course), and so having Jeff join him would be an instant way to revitalize him and get him back into the top-tier picture. He even teased tonight that he might be broken soon, which could signal the return of Broken Matt Hardy, but it’s still too early to tell on that front.

As for tonight’s big debut, that was Keith Lee, who was released by WWE last year to much shock and anger. Tonight Lee debuted with new music (which was amazing by the way) and an impressive feat of strength, as he tossed Kassidy to the other side of the ring like he weighed 5 pounds. Lee should have no problem rising in the AEW ranks moving forward, and there are plenty of dream scenarios waiting for him on the roster.

Do you want to see Jeff make a debut in AEW? Let us know in the comments!