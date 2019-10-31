Watch: Santana and Ortiz Attack the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Powerbomb Ricky Morton Through the AEW Dynamite Stage

WWE Hall of Famers and five-time NWA World Tag Team Champions Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, better known as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, appeared in front of the AEW Dynamite crowd this week prior to the final round of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament. But just as the two began to cut a promo, they were attacked from behind on the entrance ramp by Santana and Ortiz, now going by the team name Proud-n-Powerful. The pair whipped out a loaded sock and struck both men with it, then grabbed Morton and powerbombed him through the entrance stage.

The Young Bucks ran out shortly after that to chase away the two heels, but by then the damage was already done. The tag team championship match will take place later in the evening, featuring SoCal Uncensored versus the Lucha Brothers.

