WWE Hall of Fame Tag Team The Rock n Roll Express to Appear on AEW Dynamite Next Week

The Oct. 30 episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the final round of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament and crown the company’s first tag champs. To commemorate the occasion, All Elite Wrestling announced on Thursday that Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton, better known as The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, would appear on the show to crown the new champions. The pair were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2017, and despite debuting back in 1983 the pair have been in at least 10 matches ever year since 2014. The pair even managed to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships for a fifth time on the first set of tapings for the National Wrestling Alliance’s new show, NWA Power.

The final round of AEW’s tag tournament will see The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) take on SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian). The two luchadores tried to sabotage SCU’s tournament run last week when Pentagon hit Christopher Daniels with a Package Piledriver on the entrance ramp. Despite not being in his wrestling gear, Sky stepped in and helped Kazarian beat The Best Friends to advance. This week’s Dynamite saw the Bros. defeat Private Party, while SCU beat The Dark Order.

Aside from the tag title match, AEW has also promoted matches involving AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for next week’s episode. The promotion’s next pay-per-view event is set for Nov. 9 in Baltimore and has three matches booked so far — Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes in a championship bout, Moxley vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz.

This week’s episode of Dynamite featured another WWE Hall of Famer make a surprise appearance, as former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page assisted Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and MJF in a brawl with Jericho and the rest of his Inner Circle faction.