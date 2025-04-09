WWE 2K25 Update Today Adds New Features

WWE 2K25 is the latest entry in the long-running pro wrestling series from developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Games. As the actual WWE continues to change, so too does its video game counterpart. The developer regularly updates the game, bringing changes that should improve its quality and sometimes put it more in line with the actual television product. This is exactly what WWE 2K25 update 1.07 attempts to accomplish and it is live today.

Three new features may excite WWE 2K25 fans with today’s update. Arguably, the most notable of these is the addition of the new NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship. Visual Concepts also added the Saturday Night’s Main Event Arena. For MyGM players, Women’s midcard championships for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT are now available. In hopes of creating a more smooth and enjoyable experience, the rest of the update implements a plethora of stability and performance improvements throughout the game’s various modes.

Here are the full patch notes for the WWE 2K25 update 1.07, which is live today:

General

Stability and Performance improvements.

Championships

Added the new NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship.

Camera

Addressed reported concerns of the Money in the Bank briefcases clipping in Creations.

Addressed reported concerns of the Camera Cuts presentation options not updating in AI vs AI matches.

Adjusted Hell in a Cell roof transparency to make it more opaque.

Addressed reported concerns of the camera losing the target in a multiplayer brawl within the WWE Archives and NXT Parking Lot environments and when a Superstar exited the ring during an Underground match.

Addressed reported concerns of the camera not focusing on the AI winner after a human player was eliminated from a Royal Rumble.

Improved camera tracking, angles, and targeting.

Addressed reported concerns of Superstars disappearing at the end of brawls.

Addressed reported concerns related to Replays/Highlight Reel for the following: Back tattoos, Spectator Camera UI, drag attacks against car hoods, and closing of the casket in a Casket Match now display correctly in replays. Battle Royal highlights now span the entire match. All participants snow show up correctly in Elimination Match highlights. Pin rope break is captured properly for highlights .



Create

Addressed reported concerns where the manual camera would not engage in CAA and CAS during part and image customization.

Stability improvements for all modes

Create-an-Arena: Addressed reported concerns of the revert dialog not appearing when cancelling from Arena Lighting. Addressed reported concerns of the thumbnails being incorrect for templates and saves. Addressed reported concerns where the commentary team would not appear when announcer tables are present. Addressed reported concerns where previously applied images were not removable if the part was switched to one with less customizable sections. Addressed reported concerns where images placed on the barricade corner could not be moved left or right. Addressed reported concerns where the text for sub-parts and the announcer table were incorrect. Addressed reported concerns where the inner LED ringposts could not be individually customized. Addressed reported concerns where covers and bases for announcer tables could not be individually customized. Address reported concerns of venue features blocking the ring mat. Now the venue features will turn off when in the ring menu and return to the previous setting when exiting the ring menu. Added the ability to toggle venue features from all screens. Addressed reported concerns of the lighting rig being hidden based on users venue feature preferences. Updated the object highlight blinker for better visibility.

Create-a-Superstar: Addressed reported concerns of not being able to reorder image customizations.



Environments

Added the Saturday Night’s Main Event Arena

Improvements to player and camera collision with objects in multiple arenas

Updates to multiple Superstar Trons

MyGM

Brand updates: Added Women’s midcard championships for RAW, SmackDown and NXT Brands. Brands with new midcard belts have had their Popularity bonuses reduced for balancing against other brands. Updated NXT belt visuals. NXT brand now receives two copies of their power card per season.

Roster tuning: Stat updates for various superstars Superstar additions.

Game tuning: Tuning for fan retention and cash gain across the game. Fan retention rate now increases from season to season up to a max. of 99% Reduced the arena capacity for the largest arena from 50k to 45k. PLE Victory bonus has been tuned and reduced from 10k fans to 5k fans. Tuning updates to seasonal challenges. Reduced the maximum amount of fans a charity promo can grant.

E-mails: New email interactions E-mail tuning so that some e-mails appear more often.

Tutorial updates Better clarity on PLE fan and cash gain, these tutorials can be activated on the post show breakdown.

Other Updates: General stability updates and improvements. Available managers like CM Punk now appear in custom draft games if unselected as a GM and if fewer than 30 stars are removed from the Active roster category. Wrestlemania now requires all brands on all difficulties to book 2 midcard matches during week 25.



Graphics

General stability improvements.

Addressed reported concerns of body bruising not appearing on Superstar alternate attires.

Addressed reported concerns of Face Photo image positions resetting when selecting the image after making modifications to it.

Addressed reported concerns on XB1/PS4, where images placed in custom arenas would display gaps and move improperly during matches.

MyFACTION

Updated displays for Pack Contents within different Play modes.

Updated empty images.

General stability improvements.

MyRISE

General stability and improvements.

Universe