WWE’s Rhea Ripley Is Going to WrestleMania, but Will She Win?

Today’s Monday Night Raw got things started with the WWE Women’s World Championship, as Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley all headed to the ring. Last week Belair’s stint as referee ended in chaos, so tonight Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that at WrestleMania, it will be Sky, Belair, and Ripley facing each other in a Triple Threat match. That particular reveal likely surprised no one, but what could be surprising is the winner of this match and the effects it has on the roster.

Let’s look at a Ripley win first. Ripley winning the Title would be the least surprising result, but it would be warmly received by the crowd. Ripley didn’t lose the Title all that long ago, which does lessen the impact of her winning it back so soon. That said, the crowd will pop for a Ripley win regardless.

If Ripley doesn’t win, things get more interesting, though it also relies on what happens in regard to characters. Things have been boiling over between Ripley and Belair, so if Sky retains, you could still move forward with a feud between them. You could also have Belair cost Ripley the match and proceed with a program between them exclusively, which would allow Belair to finally go over the edge and turn heel.

Personally, I find that avenue to be the most interesting for Belair moving forward, though there is one possible issue with it. Naomi just turned heel and is so far working wonders with it, and it stemmed from a storyline that involved Belair. To turn Belair heel that soon after might take some of that thunder, though you could also weave that back into the other story and tie it all together if you wanted.

There aren’t a lot of heels in the Title picture for Raw, so outside of a roster switch with SmackDown or someone returning, it’s not clear who could operate as a heel right now on Raw unless you turn someone. You could turn Bayley, though she was a heel not that long ago, so the maximum impact would be Belair, who hasn’t been a heel since her days in NXT.

So, in short, Ripley could very well win and is the favorite to win already. It might not be the most shocking pick, but fans certainly wouldn’t be mad. Still, if you wanted to do something that shakes up the division, foregoing that win and turning Belair heel might be the best long-term play.

