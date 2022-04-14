AEW Dynamite Ended With a Title Change and a Surprise Debut

This week’s AEW Dynamite closed out with Samoa Joe successfully defeating Minoru Suzuki to become the new ROH World Television Champion, the only singles title from ROH that eluded him during his Hall of Fame career. However, Joe’s celebration was short-lived as Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt announced their surprise for the “Samoan Submission Machine.” Suddenly the lights went out, and when they flipped back on former NBA player Satnam Singh was in the ring. The seven-foot-two behemoth then assisted Lethal and Dutt in beating down Joe as the commentary team indicated Singh was being trained by Dutt.

The storyline is a carryover from SuperCard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend, which saw Suzuki become TV Champion, Lethal turn heel and align with Dutt and Joe return to the promotion after being fired by the WWE back in January. Joe immediately aligned himself with ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, who will make his AEW debut this Saturday at Battle of the Belts II.

Joe clarified after arriving at Supercard that his ultimate goal now is to unify the AEW and ROH World Championships, then said in the build to tonight’s episode that taking the TV title was the first step.

“That’s why I’m here. I tried my bid at bettering the world of professional wrestling, but at the end of the day, I’m here in AEW and ROH to be a Unified Champion. I’m here to win the AEW Championship and Ring of Honor Championship. I’m here to win anything they put in front of me. I’m more than willing to go into the Owen Hart [Tournament] and win that,” Joe said. “This ain’t a game anymore. AEW has a lot of feel-good moments, a lot of great wrestlers who respect each other. I don’t respect nobody. Until you’re in the ring with me. I’m coming out there to smack people in the mouth and take what they have. That’s pretty much my edict when I’m here. Broadcaster, mentor, good guy — I am all those things, but not here. Not here.”

AEW made a bunch of announcements for the next full week of programming. Check out the full lineups of each show below and stay tuned for live coverage!

AEW Rampage (April 15)

AEW World Championship : Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole (Texas Death Match)

Owen Hart Cup Qualifier: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

AEW Battle of the Belts II (April 16)

ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle

Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose

AEW Dynamite (April 20)