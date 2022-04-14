AEW Battle of the Belts 2’s Full Lineup Includes a Ring of Honor World Championship Match

AEW’s second Battle of the Belts event is scheduled for this Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The quarterly event is meant to highlight different champions from throughout AEW as the company gets four additional quarterly events on TNT. This time, the show will feature an AEW Women’s World Championship Match (Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose), a TNT Championship match (Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara) and a Ring of Honor World Championship match as Jonathan Gresham faces Dalton Castle.

Gresham officially unified the ROH World titles at Supercard of Honor XV during WrestleMania 38 weekend, marking Ring of Honor’s first event under Tony Khan’s ownership. Khan said in the post-show press conference that he would happily have Gresham compete on AEW programming, even though he doesn’t have an AEW contract. Castle, meanwhile, was the man who dethroned Cody Rhodes of the ROH title in late 2017 and held it for a little over six months before Jay Lethal won the gold.

The event will be taped following Friday’s live edition AEW Rampage. That card will feature an AEW World Championship Texas Death Match between Hangman Page & Adam Cole, an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier and the Blackpool Combat Club vs. the Gunn Club. Do you think any title will change hands down in Texas? Tell us your predictions down in the comments!

