AEW Dynamite Schedule Update for Sept. 16

By the end of last week's AEW Dynamite, the broadcast team still didn't have a definitive answer on what the scheduling plans were for this week. Thanks to the ongoing NBA Playoffs, there was some uncertainty over whether or not TNT would be airing a game on Wednesday, which has been directly affecting the wrestling promotion for the past month. But over the weekend AEW got its answer — the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets will face each other in Game 7 of their series on Tuesday, Dynamite will air at its usual Wednesday night timeslot on Wednesday and the Western Conference Finals will begin on Thursday.

AEW confirmed the schedule via Twitter on Sunday night. This week's show will be headlined by a Parking Lot Brawl between The Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz and the company's first NWA Women's World Championship match.

#AEWDYNAMITE WILL AIR AS USUAL THIS WEDNESDAY 8pm EST on @TNTDRAMA (Yes, caps weren’t necessary. But, here’s a picture of @orangecassidy for no reason) pic.twitter.com/mk4x5pAh7u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 13, 2020

Check out the full lineup below:

The Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz (Parking Lot Brawl)

NWA Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse

FTR vs. Jurassic Express

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Private Party

Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

Promos from Jon Moxley and MJF

The promotion is currently promoting two upcoming events — its anniversary edition of Dynamite (pushed to Oct. 14) and the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 7.

How long until the 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY? 😱 What's been your favorite moment so far? pic.twitter.com/MtK7AHOHTd — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 14, 2020

The company announced on Monday that it is now offering ticket bundles for fans who want to attend episodes of Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville in the coming months.