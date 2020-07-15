Latest Details on AEW's Second Show on TNT

✖

AEW and WarnerMedia announced back in January that following the success of AEW Dynamite the company was giving the promotion the green light for a second weekly wrestling show. No details about the show, its premiere date, when it would air each week or even its name was given at the time and there haven't been any updates on WarnerMedia's end since then.

"WarnerMedia announced today an expanded relationship with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the groundbreaking new wrestling league that has already redefined wrestling with resounding success after only a few months," the press release read at the time. "WarnerMedia has extended their deal for AEW: DYNAMITE, a top 20 new cable unscripted series, through 2023. In addition, the parties have agreed to launch another night of AEW action, offering more of the fans' favorite wrestlers, with a second show straight-to-series."

However in a new interview with Eric Bischoff on 83 Weeks, AEW president Tony Khan shed some light on what the show will look like. Simply put, it won't be a clone of Dynamite or the weekly YouTube series AEW Dark.

"I've had a lot of time to think about different formats, it would probably be a one-hour show" Khan said. "We do have a different idea for a format. It still involves wrestling, which is the most important thing to me that there will be wrestling matches, but in a different format. Exactly what we've seen, but I'm not sure I have an idea that reinvents the wheel, but I think we can do some fun stuff. We are surrounded by a lot of creative people."

Fresh off the two-week Fyter Fest event, AEW Dynamite will have a special Fight for the Fallen theme this week as the promotion looks to raise money for victims of COVID-19. The show will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, a match that was delayed by a week after Moxley's wife (WWE's Renee Young) tested positive for the virus.

The AEW World Championship is on the line as your champion @JonMoxley defends his title against the newly crowned FTW champion @MrGMSI_BCage! Watch Fight for the Fallen TONIGHT at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/fxpUm7vINO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 15, 2020

Check out the full card for the show below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Sonny Kiss

FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express

The Nigtmare Sisters vs. TBD

Chris Jericho Promo Segment

