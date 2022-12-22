Identity of New AEW Star Revealed

All Elite Wrestling has yet another faction within its ranks. This past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite saw the implosion of Swerve In Our Glory, as months of tensions finally boiled over. During a segment moderated by rapper Rick Ross, Swerve Strickland warned former partner Keith Lee to watch his back, which then prompted a re-debuting Parker Boudreaux to attack the Limitless One from behind. It wouldn't take long for Lee to get the better of Boudreaux, as he disposed of him to the outside and made a beeline for Strickland, who awaited him on the ramp. Before he could get his hands on the former NXT North American Champion, Lee was attacked once again by a tattooed heavyweight.

As reported by Fightful Select, this mystery man is Granden "Human Bazooka" Goetzman, a former baseball player. Goetzman was a second-round MLB draft pick in 2011, selected by the Tampa Bay Rays. The 6-foot-4 outfielder would go on to play in the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros' farm systems throughout the 2010s. Goetzman left the sport last year. Since his baseball retirement, Goetzman has been training for professional wrestling at The Wrestling Lab, a school run by fellow AEW star Jay Lethal.

Fightful's report added that Goetzman's AEW debut has been planned for weeks, as he had been backstage at AEW Dynamite as far back as October 12th.

Strickland, Boudreaux, Goetzman, and Ross make up Mogul Affiliates, a new faction within AEW. Ross appears to be slated as the group's mouthpiece, while Strickland is assuming leadership duties. It's unclear if the three active wrestlers will pursue the AEW Trios Titles as one big unit or if Strickland will operate as a singles star while Boudreaux and Goetzman work as a tag team.

Regardless of any championship pursuits down the line, Lee now has unfinished business with Mogul Affiliates. The climax of Wednesday's attack saw Strickland stomp a cinder block through Lee's chest. It remains to be seen if this attack will write Lee off of television for an extended period of time, but whenever he returns he will likely set his sights on his former tag partner. Fans have began to speculate that if Lee enlists backup, he could turn to former Ring of Honor ally Shane Taylor.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the future of Mogul Affiliates in AEW.