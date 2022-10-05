AEW Fans Can't Believe The Elite Won't Be Involved in the AEW Dynamite Three-Year Anniversary
AEW Dynamite will celebrate its three-year anniversary with tonight's episode in Washington, D.C. And while the card for the episode looks solid, fans couldn't help but notice something is missing — The Elite. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are still serving suspensions for being involved in the locker room brawl following last month's All Out pay-per-view (dubbed "Brawl Out" by fans) with CM Punk and Ace Steel, and therefore won't take part in the show.
Even though they know the reason why, fans still took to social media ahead of the episode to lament the trio's absence. You can see some of those reactions below:
Fan Support
That’s a lot of tweets about #TheElite
I think the fans are saying something @TonyKhan 😉😉😉#aew #AEWDynamite #YoungBucks #KennyOmega pic.twitter.com/dmiZCpAiQP— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) October 5, 2022
Look at the Adjective!
The Elite showing up on Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/7txFXMkcEQ— cozy superkick ♻️ (@cozysuperkick) October 5, 2022
She Hears The Battle Cry...
Assuming The Elite aren’t returning tonight for the Dynamite Anniversary, this is truly my villain origin story.— Haley (@haleyanne_) October 5, 2022
Here's Hoping
These three ruled and changed the wrestling world.
Happy Anniversary #AEW
… and hope to see the Elite back 🙂#AEWDynamite #TheElite pic.twitter.com/7ASVfpE2a9— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) October 5, 2022
Seems Fair
Its only right that the Elite return on the 3 year anniversary of the show they started pic.twitter.com/sWuXxBgImp— B #FreePalestine (@lariatoooooo) October 5, 2022
Feels Wrong
It just hit me that All Elite Wrestling is celebrating their 3rd anniversary... without The Elite. pic.twitter.com/WGRCUPuBeX— Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ (@DrainBamager) October 5, 2022
We're All Kenny
An anniversary show without The Elite pic.twitter.com/038WWXMKUs— The Wizard Of Wrestling (@wrasslinwizard) October 3, 2022