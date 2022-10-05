AEW Fans Can't Believe The Elite Won't Be Involved in the AEW Dynamite Three-Year Anniversary

AEW Dynamite will celebrate its three-year anniversary with tonight's episode in Washington, D.C. And while the card for the episode looks solid, fans couldn't help but notice something is missing — The Elite. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are still serving suspensions for being involved in the locker room brawl following last month's All Out pay-per-view (dubbed "Brawl Out" by fans) with CM Punk and Ace Steel, and therefore won't take part in the show.

Even though they know the reason why, fans still took to social media ahead of the episode to lament the trio's absence.